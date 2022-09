Francia aumenta a 30 céntimos por litro el descuento en el combustible a partir de este jueves

PARIS, Aug. 19, 2022 -- A man fills the tank of his car at a gas station near Paris, France, Aug. 18, 2022. Due chiefly to the growing prices of services, food products and to a lesser extent manufactured goods, the yearly inflation in France stood at 6. Europa Press/Contacto/Gao Jing (Europa Press/Contacto/Gao Jing/Europa Press)