Sudán del La ONU denuncia un aumento de la violencia contra trabajadores humanitarios en Sudán del Sur

Archivo - A girl looks out over submerged houses in Panyagor in Twic East, Jonglei State in South Sudan. Flooding has devastated much of the area and it is estimated that more than 800,000 people in South Sudan have been affected by the current flooding. © UNICEF/UN0594302/NAFTALIN - Archivo (© UNICEF/UN0594302/NAFTALIN/Europa Press)