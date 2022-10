¡No te toques los ojos! Expertos descubren nuevo síntoma de la viruela del mono

New CDC report warns that, while rare, #monkeypox can cause serious eye infections. If you have monkeypox, or think you might, wash hands often and avoid touching your eyes👁️. “Seek medical care if eye pain, redness, swelling, or vision changes.” @CDCMMWRhttps://t.co/rpOvT8ArCJ pic.twitter.com/qJMhwi31YC