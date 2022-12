¿Dónde ver la última lluvía de estrellas ‘gemínidas’ del 2022?

Time to shine. 💫



Don’t miss the annual Geminids meteor shower, peaking between Dec. 13-14. A waning gibbous moon will make it harder to view most of the shower, but the Geminids burn so bright, up to 30-40 should be visible per hour! https://t.co/UNdSYSK8CL pic.twitter.com/JlM0pKvL5P