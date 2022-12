Drama por Navidad en la frontera; migrantes varados celebran sin sus familias

Migrantes celebran Navidad en la frontera. In this photo provided by Father Brian Strassburger, two young girls help to carry the image of Mary and Joseph on the donkey as they journey to Bethlehem, while other migrants sing the traditional songs of La Posada at the Casa del Migrante shelter in Reynosa, Mexico, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Tens of thousands of migrants who fled violence and poverty will spend Christmas in crowded shelters or on the dangerous streets of Mexican border towns. (Father Brian Strassburger via AP) (Brian Strassburger/AP)