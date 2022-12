Se cumplen 3 años de la alerta que emitió el doctor Li Wenliang sobre el Covid-19 en China

Reactions In Hong Kong After Death of Coronavirus Whistleblower Doctor HONG KONG, CHINA - FEBRUARY 07: People attend a vigil to mourn for doctor Li Wenliang on February 7, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Doctor Li Wenliang was a Chinese ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital and a whistleblower who warned about the novel coronavirus outbreak but was summoned by police and admonished him for making false comments on the Internet. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images) (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)