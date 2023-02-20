Mundo

Explosión en fábrica de metales provoca quemaduras graves en 12 personas

Los servicios de emergencia de Ohio llegaron a la zona para combatir el incendio y atender a todas las personas heridas

En la planta de la empresa estadounidense I Schumann & Co, dedicada a la fabricación de diversos metales y pinturas, se registró una explosión que ha dejado por lo menos 12 personas con quemaduras graves.

Las instalaciones de esta fábrica se localizan en Bedford, Ohio, hasta donde llegaron los servicios de emergencia para atender a s hirco y combatir el incendio.

En el lugar de los hechos, donde se reporta que hay escombros por todas partes, acudieron ambulancias y equipos de emergencia trabajan en la zona para atender a los heridos, informó 19 News.

