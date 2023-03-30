Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Una noche sin pensar”- Sebastián Yatra
2.- “Cupido” – Tini
3.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
4.- “La fórmula” – Maluma, Marc Anthony
5.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira
6.- “Bora Bora” - Abraham Mateo, Luis Fonsi
7.- “Ambulancia” - Camila Cabello, Camilo
8.- “Corazones rotos” - Lola Índigo, Luis Fonsi
9.- “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” - Harry Styles
10.- “Yo te diré”- Lali, Miranda!
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
CHILE
1.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira
2.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
3.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid
4.- “X si volvemos” – Karol G, Romeo Santos
5.- “Gato de noche” - Bad Bunny, Ñengo Flow
6.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira
7.- “La jumpa” – Arcángel, Bad Bunny
8.- “2 be loved (Am I ready)” – Lizzo
9.- “Cupido” – Tini
10.- “Chorrito pa’ las ánimas” – Feid
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira
2.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid
3.- “Mercho” – LiL CaKe, Migrantes, Nico Valdi
4.- “Mientras me curo del cora” – Karol G
5.- “Punto G” – Quevedo
6.- “La jumpa” – Arcángel, Bad Bunny
7.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
8.- “Remix exclusivo” – Feid
9.- “Hey Mor” – Ozuna, Feid
10.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
2.- “Nochentera” – Vicco
3.- “Playa del Inglés” – Quevedo, Myke Towers
4.- “LLYLM”- Rosalía
5.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira
6.- “Kill Bill” – SZA
7.- “Calm Down” – Rema, Selena Gomez
8.- “Cairo” - Karol G, Ovy On The Drums
9.- “10:35” - Tate McRae, Tiësto
10.- “Forget Me” - Lewis Capaldi
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
MÉXICO
1.- “Die for you (remix)” - Ariana Grande, The Weeknd
2.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
3.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira
4.- “Calm Down” – Rema, Selena Gomez
5.- “Tormenta” – Gorillaz, Bad Bunny
6.- “As it was” - Harry Styles
7.- “Para no verte más” - Kenia Os, Thalía
8.- “Ambulancia” - Camila Cabello, Camilo
9.- “Kill Bill” – SZA
10.-“Nunca tristes (Me vale madre)” - RenéE
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)