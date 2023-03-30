Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Una noche sin pensar”- Sebastián Yatra

2.- “Cupido” – Tini

3.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

4.- “La fórmula” – Maluma, Marc Anthony

5.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

6.- “Bora Bora” - Abraham Mateo, Luis Fonsi

7.- “Ambulancia” - Camila Cabello, Camilo

8.- “Corazones rotos” - Lola Índigo, Luis Fonsi

9.- “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” - Harry Styles

10.- “Yo te diré”- Lali, Miranda!

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

CHILE

1.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

2.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

3.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

4.- “X si volvemos” – Karol G, Romeo Santos

5.- “Gato de noche” - Bad Bunny, Ñengo Flow

6.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

7.- “La jumpa” – Arcángel, Bad Bunny

8.- “2 be loved (Am I ready)” – Lizzo

9.- “Cupido” – Tini

10.- “Chorrito pa’ las ánimas” – Feid

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

COLOMBIA

1.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

2.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

3.- “Mercho” – LiL CaKe, Migrantes, Nico Valdi

4.- “Mientras me curo del cora” – Karol G

5.- “Punto G” – Quevedo

6.- “La jumpa” – Arcángel, Bad Bunny

7.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

8.- “Remix exclusivo” – Feid

9.- “Hey Mor” – Ozuna, Feid

10.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESPAÑA

1.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

2.- “Nochentera” – Vicco

3.- “Playa del Inglés” – Quevedo, Myke Towers

4.- “LLYLM”- Rosalía

5.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

6.- “Kill Bill” – SZA

7.- “Calm Down” – Rema, Selena Gomez

8.- “Cairo” - Karol G, Ovy On The Drums

9.- “10:35” - Tate McRae, Tiësto

10.- “Forget Me” - Lewis Capaldi

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

MÉXICO

1.- “Die for you (remix)” - Ariana Grande, The Weeknd

2.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

3.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

4.- “Calm Down” – Rema, Selena Gomez

5.- “Tormenta” – Gorillaz, Bad Bunny

6.- “As it was” - Harry Styles

7.- “Para no verte más” - Kenia Os, Thalía

8.- “Ambulancia” - Camila Cabello, Camilo

9.- “Kill Bill” – SZA

10.-“Nunca tristes (Me vale madre)” - RenéE

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)