¡Al infinito y más allá! China envía por primera vez a un civil al espacio

#China to launch #Shenzhou16 manned spaceship!

🚀Launch time: 9:31 am, May 30 (BJT)

🚀Time to stay in space: about five months

🚀Flight crew of all three types of taikonauts:

🧑‍🚀Mission commander Jing Haipeng

🧑‍🚀Flight engineer Zhu Yangzhu

🧑‍🚀Payload expert Gui Haichao pic.twitter.com/cH4Ge917VC