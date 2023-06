Cierran cafeterías por prohibir exhibiciones del Orgullo LGBTQ+

STARBUCKS IS BANNING PRIDE FLAGS ACROSS THE US. For the last two weeks, Starbucks workers have taken to social media to report that the company is no longer allowing Pride decorations in-store. This seems to be the first year the publicly pro-LGBTQ+ company has taken this kind of stance. Taking a cue from Target, who bowed to anti-LGBTQ+ pressure and removed pride merchandise, corporate and district management are taking down the pride decorations that have become an annual tradition in stores. In union stores, where Starbucks claims they are unable to make “unilateral changes” without bargaining, the company took down Pride decorations and flags anyway - ignoring their own anti-union talking point. Starbucks is powered by many queer workers, but management has failed to materially support the LGBTQ+ community. Last October, some workers have reported that their transgender benefit plan changed, causing them to pay out of pocket fees and lose access to certain providers If Starbucks was a true ally, they would stand up for us, even during a time when LGBTQ+ people are under attack. A company that cares wouldn’t turn their back on the LGBTQ+ community to protect their already astronomically high profits. True allyship with the LGBTQ+ community is negotiating a union contract that legally locks-in our benefits, our freedom of expression, and ways to hold management accountable. #pride #pridemonth #rainbowcapitalism #shameonstarbucks #starbucks #starbuckssucks #prideflag #pridedecor #starbucksbarista #starbucksstore #targetlgbtq #starbuckslgbtq