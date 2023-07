No más chismecito: Pentágono refuerza protección de información secreta

Do you remember the Top Secret documents that where leaked a few days ago? The ones that prove direct NATO involvement in the Ukraine war? They have essentially been proven to be authentic by the arrest of the alleged leaker: Jack Teixeira. The 21-year-old Air National Guardsman held the highest level security clearance possible and posted the Top Secret Documents to his Discord Server So what does this mean for the Ukraine War? Well, it means that despite being backed by the most powerful military alliance in the whole world, this potential proxy war isn’t going to well for Ukraine. but more importantly, it means that American National Security isn’t as safeguarded as it once seemed to be, after all when a 21 year old can easily leak your top secret strategies and compromise you and your allies, you got a loyalty problem. What do you think about the leaked documents? Do you believe they’re real? Let me know what you think, in the comments.