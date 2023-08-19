Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Dua Lipa

2.- “Los del espacio” – LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK

3.- “Corazón vacío” – Maria Becerra

4.- “Salgo a bailar” – Emilia, FMK

5.- “Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56” – Bizarrap, Rauw Alejandro

6.- “Copa vacía” - Manuel Turizo, Shakira

7.- “No_se_ve.mp3” – Emilia, Ludmilla, Zecca

8.- “Me enteré” – Tiago PZK, Tini

9.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

10.- “Mientras me curo del cora” - Karol G

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

CHILE

1.- “Columbia” – Quevedo

2.- “Lala” – Myke Towers

3.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

4.- “Where She Goes” – Bad Bunny

5.- “Chulo pt.2” – Bad Gyal, Tokischa, Young Miko

6.- “Amargura” - Karol G

7.- “Wiggy” - Young Miko

8.- “Classy 101” – Feid, Young Miko

9.- “69” - Nicky Jam, Feid

10.- “Los del espacio” – LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

COLOMBIA

1.- “Lala” – Myke Towers

2.- “Los del espacio” – LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK

3.- “El cielo” – Sky Rompiendo, Feid, Myke Towers

4.- “Classy 101” – Feid, Young Miko

5.- “Seven (explicit ver.)” – Jung Kook, Latto

6.- “Niña bonita” – Feid, Sean Paul

7.- “Columbia” – Quevedo

8.- “Where She Goes” – Bad Bunny

9.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

10.- “Amargura” – Karol G

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESPAÑA

1.- “Lala” – Myke Towers

2.- “Clavaíto” - Abraham Mateo, Chanel

3.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

4.- “Las babys” – Aitana

5.- “No_se_ve.mp3” – Emilia, Ludmilla, Zecca

6.- “El merengue” - Manuel Turizo, Marshmello

7.- “Coco loco” – Maluma

8.- “Maníaca” - Abraham Mateo

9.- “Todo contigo” - Álvaro de Luna

10.- “Ibiza” - DePol

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

MÉXICO

1.- “Seven (explicit ver.)” – Jung Kook, Latto

2.- “Lala” – Myke Towers

3.- “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Dua Lipa

4.- “Where She Goes” – Bad Bunny

5.- “Cruel Summer” - Taylor Swift

6.- “La bebé (remix)” – Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

7.- “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

8.- “Un x100to” – Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny

9.- “As it was” - Harry Styles

10.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)