Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Dua Lipa
2.- “Los del espacio” – LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK
3.- “Corazón vacío” – Maria Becerra
4.- “Salgo a bailar” – Emilia, FMK
5.- “Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56” – Bizarrap, Rauw Alejandro
6.- “Copa vacía” - Manuel Turizo, Shakira
7.- “No_se_ve.mp3” – Emilia, Ludmilla, Zecca
8.- “Me enteré” – Tiago PZK, Tini
9.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle
10.- “Mientras me curo del cora” - Karol G
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
CHILE
1.- “Columbia” – Quevedo
2.- “Lala” – Myke Towers
3.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle
4.- “Where She Goes” – Bad Bunny
5.- “Chulo pt.2” – Bad Gyal, Tokischa, Young Miko
6.- “Amargura” - Karol G
7.- “Wiggy” - Young Miko
8.- “Classy 101” – Feid, Young Miko
9.- “69” - Nicky Jam, Feid
10.- “Los del espacio” – LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- “Lala” – Myke Towers
2.- “Los del espacio” – LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK
3.- “El cielo” – Sky Rompiendo, Feid, Myke Towers
4.- “Classy 101” – Feid, Young Miko
5.- “Seven (explicit ver.)” – Jung Kook, Latto
6.- “Niña bonita” – Feid, Sean Paul
7.- “Columbia” – Quevedo
8.- “Where She Goes” – Bad Bunny
9.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid
10.- “Amargura” – Karol G
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- “Lala” – Myke Towers
2.- “Clavaíto” - Abraham Mateo, Chanel
3.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle
4.- “Las babys” – Aitana
5.- “No_se_ve.mp3” – Emilia, Ludmilla, Zecca
6.- “El merengue” - Manuel Turizo, Marshmello
7.- “Coco loco” – Maluma
8.- “Maníaca” - Abraham Mateo
9.- “Todo contigo” - Álvaro de Luna
10.- “Ibiza” - DePol
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
MÉXICO
1.- “Seven (explicit ver.)” – Jung Kook, Latto
2.- “Lala” – Myke Towers
3.- “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Dua Lipa
4.- “Where She Goes” – Bad Bunny
5.- “Cruel Summer” - Taylor Swift
6.- “La bebé (remix)” – Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma
7.- “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
8.- “Un x100to” – Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny
9.- “As it was” - Harry Styles
10.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)