Tras quemas públicas de coranes, gobierno danés busca prohibir profanación de textos religiosos

I took this video today after Jumah. I walked outside the masjid in Copenhagen and saw a man burning a Mushaf (printed Quran). We responded with peace and patience. No news coverage. If you're Danish or know anyone Danish, sign the petition in bio and share across all social platforms to make burning the Quran illegal in Denmark. #denmark #muslimtiktok ‎‏ #quran #quranquotes #quranverses #quranrecitation #islam #muslim #islamicquotes #islamic #abdulahhaikalquran #القرآن #القران #القران_الكريم #الله #الله_أكبر #friday