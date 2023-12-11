Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro

Lista de nominados a la 81a edición de los Globos de Oro, según se anunció el lunes.

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: “Anatomie d’une chute”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “The Zone of Interest” (“La zona de interés”).

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Air”; “American Fiction”, “Barbie”, “The Holdovers”; “May December”; “Poor Things”.

—Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla: “Barbie”; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”; “John Wick: Chapter 4”; “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1”; “Oppenheimer”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

—Mejor director: Bradley Cooper “Maestro”; Celine Song “Past Lives”; Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer”; Greta Gerwig “Barbie”; Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Yorgos Lanthimos “Poor Things”.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Cailee Spaeny “Priscilla”; Carey Mulligan “Maestro”; Greta Lee “Past Lives”; Lily Gladstone “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Hüller (“Anatomie d’une chute”).

—Mejor actor, drama: Andrew Scott “All of Us Strangers”; Barry Keoghan “Saltburn”; Bradley Cooper “Maestro”; Cillian Murphy “Oppenheimer”; Colman Domingo “Rustin”; Leonardo DiCaprio “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Alma Pöysti “Fallen Leaves”; Emma Stone “Poor Things”; Fantasia Barrino “The Color Purple”; Jennifer Lawrence “No Hard Feelings”; Margot Robbie “Barbie”; “Natalie Portman”, May December.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Jeffrey Wright “American Fiction”; Joaquin Phoenix “Beau is Afraid”; Matt Damon “Air”; Nicolas Cage “Dream Scenario”; Paul Giamatti “The Holdovers”; Timothée Chalamet “Wonka”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Danielle Brooks “The Color Purple”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph “The Holdovers”; Emily Blunt “Oppenheimer”; Jodie Foster “Nyad”; Julianne Moore “May December”; Rosamund Pike “Saltburn”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Charles Melton “May December”; Mark Ruffalo “Poor Things”; Robert De Niro “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr. “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling “Barbie”; Willem Dafoe “Poor Things”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”), “Io capitano”, “Kuolleet lehdet” (“Hojas de otoño”), “Past Lives” (“Vidas pasadas”), “La sociedad de la nieve”, “The Zone of Interest” (“La zona de interés”).

—Mejor cinta animada: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka”(“El chico y la Garza”); “Elemental”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”; “Suzume” (“Suzume no Tojimari”); “Wish”.

—Mejor guion: “Anatomie d’une chute”; “Barbie”; “Poor Things”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”.

—Mejor música original: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Zone of Interest”.

—Mejor canción original: “Addicted to Romance”, She Came to Me; “Dance the Night”, Barbie; “I’m Just Ken”, Barbie; “Peaches” The Super Mario Bros. Movie; “Road to Freedom”, Rustin; “What Was I Made For?”, Barbie.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: “1923”; “The Crown”; “The Diplomat”; “The Last of Us”; “The Morning Show”; Succession.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Bella Ramsey “The Last of Us”; Emma Stone “The Curse”; Helen Mirren “1923”; Imelda Staunton “The Crown”; Keri Russell “The Diplomat”; Sarah Snook “Succession”.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Dominic West, “The Crown”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Jury Duty”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Bill Hader, “Barry”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “All the Light We Cannot See”; “Beef”; “Daisy Jones and the Six”; “Fargo”; “Fellow Travelers”; “Lessons in Chemistry”.

—Mejor actriz de serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión: Ali Wong “Beef”; Brie Larson “Lessons in Chemistry”; Elizabeth Olsen “Love & Death”; Juno Temple “Fargo”; Rachel Weisz “Dead Ringers”; Riley Keough “Daisy Jones and the Six”.

—Mejor actor de serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión: David Oyelowo “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”; Jon Hamm “Fargo”; Matt Bomer “Fellow Travelers”; Sam Claflin “Daisy Jones and the Six”; Steven Yeun “Beef”; Woody Harrelson “White House Plumbers”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto de televisión: Abby Elliott “The Bear”; Christina Ricci “Yellowjackets”; Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown”; Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”; J. Smith-Cameron “Succession”; Meryl Streep “Only Murders in the Building”.

—Mejor actor de reparto de televisión: Alan Ruck “Succession”; Alexander Skarsgård “Succession”; Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”; Ebon Moss–Bachrach “The Bear”; James Marsden “Jury Duty”; Matthew Macfadyen “Succession”.

-Mejor actuación de comedia de monólogos en televisión: Amy Schumer, “Emergency Contact”; Chris Rock, “Selective Outrage”; Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”; Sarah Silverman, “Someone You Love”; Trevor Noah, “Where Was I”; Wanda Sykes, “I’m an Entertainer”.