Expresidente de Honduras es declarado culpable en EE. UU. de colaborar con narcos

Juan Orlando Hernandez FILE - Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, second from right, is taken in handcuffs to a waiting aircraft as he is extradited to the United States, at an Air Force base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 21, 2022. Hernández has been convicted in New York, Friday, March 8, of charges that he conspired with drug traffickers, his military and police to enable tons of cocaine to make it unhindered into the United States. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez, File) (Elmer Martinez/AP)