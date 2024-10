El disfraz más aterrador de Halloween: su impacto ambiental

Stampede During Halloween Celebrations In Seoul Leaves At Least 120 Dead

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 30: The belongings of victims are seen at the scene of a deadly stampede during a Halloween festival on October 30, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. 146 people have been reported killed and at least 150 others were injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district, after huge crowds of people gathered for Halloween parties, according to fire authorities. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)