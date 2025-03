¡El Vaticano respira aliviado! El papa Francisco regresará a casa tras hospitalización

Papa Francisco

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 13: Pope Francis is greeted upon arriving for an interreligious dialogue with the youth at the Catholic Junior College on September 13, 2024 in Singapore. Pope Francis embarked on a historic 12-day tour of Southeast Asia, which took in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore. The 87-year-old pontiff aimed to promote interfaith dialogue and address issues like climate change during his longest trip yet as leader of the Catholic Church. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

(Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)