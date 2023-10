Soldado israelí, de solo 19 años, manda desgarrador mensaje a su familia antes de morir

A bright smile faded too soon!



Corporal Naama Boni of 77th Battalion of the Israel's Armored Corps, attained Veergati fighting Gaza terrorists today.



Hailing from Afula city, the Corporal was barely 19-years-old, and enlisted in the Army 7-months ago.



