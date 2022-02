Atleta que participa en Beijing 2022 vio el nacimiento de su hija por videollamada

Astrid came into the world at a precarious time for her parents.



Namely, her dad being like 16 hours in the future… and, you know, competing for an Olympic medal.



You think dad was a littlllle bit distracted?



Our @NBCNightlyNews story w/ @leifcnordgren & @CaitlinMyNBC5! pic.twitter.com/2dA7EfuoJN