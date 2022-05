“Gracias a Checo por ser un gran compañero”: Verstappen

We did it!!! 🤩



Definitely not the smoothest of days but we’ll take that! 🥵💪



To have another One-Two makes me very proud. A big thank you goes out to @SChecoPerez for being a great teammate once again 🤝



And also thanks to @redbullracing for the mega job on strategy 🙌 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xjjhJMPiaI