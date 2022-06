José Mourinho es pretendido como entrenador del PSG

AS Roma v Feyenoord - UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2021/22 TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 25: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma celebrates with the UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy after their sides victory during the UEFA Conference League final match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare on May 25, 2022 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)