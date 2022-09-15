El mundo del tenis se despide de Roger Federer

El tenis mundial ha reaccionado al retiro de uno de los mejores deportistas de la historia, el suizo Roger Federer.
Ante la noticia del adiós de Federer, después de que se dispute la Laver Cup, ha cimbrado a todas las generaciones del deporte blanco.
Muchas de las estrellas más importantes del tenis reaccionaron rápidamente a la noticia. Desde Andy Roddick, hasta el nuevo número 1 del mundo, Carlos Alcaraz, han mandado mensajes recordando la histórica carrera del suizo.
Aquí te presentamos algunas reacciones del retiro de Roger Federer:
Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket https://t.co/wjjk1lvd2H— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 15, 2022
💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022
.@rogerfederer thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual. Thanks to you competitors and fans across the world get to experience and enjoy it all over the world. Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to impact in and away from tennis— Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 15, 2022
Roger, there was and never will be anyone like you. You crushed me on the court, but were so nice and genuine that I couldn’t hate you for it. You made the game better on and off the court and you will be missed. Good luck, you have earned all the success and joy in the world https://t.co/DwROmZXeJm— James Blake (@JRBlake) September 15, 2022
R O G E R! ♥️ 😢#Federer#RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/zjLaWRem9Z— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) September 15, 2022
A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger 🙏🏼 It’s been a privilege to share the court with you!! https://t.co/lMF1zHp8vv— Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 15, 2022
De los mejores en la historia del deporte. Gracias por el tenis, @rogerfederer. 🎾❤⚽ pic.twitter.com/pOmqmwKZ58— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) September 15, 2022
Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger ….— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022