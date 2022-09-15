Deportes

El mundo del tenis se despide de Roger Federer

El tenista suizo, considerado uno de los mejores de la historia, anunció su retiro a los 41 años de edad

Roger Federer, figura del deporte internacional

Roger Federer, figura del deporte internacional (Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images)

Por Publisport

El tenis mundial ha reaccionado al retiro de uno de los mejores deportistas de la historia, el suizo Roger Federer.

Ante la noticia del adiós de Federer, después de que se dispute la Laver Cup, ha cimbrado a todas las generaciones del deporte blanco.

Muchas de las estrellas más importantes del tenis reaccionaron rápidamente a la noticia. Desde Andy Roddick, hasta el nuevo número 1 del mundo, Carlos Alcaraz, han mandado mensajes recordando la histórica carrera del suizo.

Aquí te presentamos algunas reacciones del retiro de Roger Federer:

