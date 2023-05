Luciano Spaletti se despide del Napoli luego de una gran temporada

Bologna FC v SSC Napoli - Serie A BOLOGNA, ITALY - MAY 28: Luciano Spalletti, Head Coach of SSC Napoli, looks on during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on May 28, 2023 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) (Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)