Deportes

EN VIVO: Checo Pérez y Max Verstappen recibirán sus premios en la Gala de la FIA 2023

Estarán presentes las máximas figuras del deporte motor internacional

Gala FIA 2023

Gala FIA 2023 Gala FIA 2023

Por Edson Hernández

La Gala de la FIA 2023 se celebrará este viernes desde Bakú, Azerbaiyán, donde Max Verstappen recibirá su trofeo por haber obtenido el campeonato mundial de Fórmula 1 de 2023, su tercer título consecutivo. También estarán presentes Sergio Pérez y Lewis Hamilton, segundo y tercero de la temporada 2023, respectivamente.

LOS GANADORES DEL 2023 SON:

- Oscar Piastri - Rookie of the year

- Johan Kristoffersson- FIA World Rallycross

- Nasser Al-Altiyyah y Mathieu Baumel - Toyota Gazoo Racing - WORLD Rally- Raid

- Kirill Kutskov - Karting OK

- Paolo Ippolito - Karting KZ

- Dries Van Langendonk - Karting Junior

- Raffaele Marciello - FIA GT

- Luke Browning y Gabriel Bortoleto - Formula 3

- Paul Aron - Karting Junior

- Théo Purchaire - Fórmula 2

No te puedes perder: México y Estados Unidos presentan candidatura conjunta para albergar la Copa del Mundo Femenil del 2027

En la ceremonia también se premiará a los monarcas del Campeonato Mundial de Rallies y el Campeonato Mundial de Resistencia, ambos ganados por Toyota.

DV Player placeholder
Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos