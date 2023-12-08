EN VIVO: Checo Pérez y Max Verstappen recibirán sus premios en la Gala de la FIA 2023

La Gala de la FIA 2023 se celebrará este viernes desde Bakú, Azerbaiyán, donde Max Verstappen recibirá su trofeo por haber obtenido el campeonato mundial de Fórmula 1 de 2023, su tercer título consecutivo. También estarán presentes Sergio Pérez y Lewis Hamilton, segundo y tercero de la temporada 2023, respectivamente.
LOS GANADORES DEL 2023 SON:
- Oscar Piastri - Rookie of the year
- Johan Kristoffersson- FIA World Rallycross
@JohanKMS88 is the 2023 @FIAWorldRX World RallyCross Champion

- Nasser Al-Altiyyah y Mathieu Baumel - Toyota Gazoo Racing - WORLD Rally- Raid
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel are the 2023 FIA World Rally-Raid Driver and Co-Driver Champions

- Kirill Kutskov - Karting OK
- Paolo Ippolito - Karting KZ
- Dries Van Langendonk - Karting Junior
- Raffaele Marciello - FIA GT
- Luke Browning y Gabriel Bortoleto - Formula 3
Gabriel Bortoleto is the 2023 FIA Formula 3 Champion.

- Paul Aron - Karting Junior
- Théo Purchaire - Fórmula 2
It's that time of the year. The 2023 FIA Prize Giving Ceremony is officially open. All drivers are dressed up and looking amazing.

En la ceremonia también se premiará a los monarcas del Campeonato Mundial de Rallies y el Campeonato Mundial de Resistencia, ambos ganados por Toyota.