Tigres vs. Pumas ¿Cuándo y a qué hora ver la semifinal de vuelta?

Liga BBVA MX Apertura 2023 Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL SFI Cesar Huerta (L) of Pumas fights for the ball with Guido Pizarro (R) of Tigres during the Semifinals first leg match between Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL as part of Torneo Apertura 2023 Liga BBVA MX, at Olimpico Universitario Stadium, December 07, 2023, in Mexico City. (Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias)