“Confié en la pareja de centrales de Tigres para anular a Estados Unidos”: Pedro López explica la clave de su victoria

Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024 United States 0-2 Mexico Alex Morgan (L) of USA fights for the ball with Greta Espinoza (R) of Mexico during the Group stage, Group A match between United States (USA) and Mexico (Mexico National team) as part of the Concacaf Womens Gold Cup 2024, at Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium on February 26, 2024 in Carson California, United States. (Ulises Naranjo/Ulises Naranjo)