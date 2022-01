Bad Bunny anuncia gira mundial, visitará Monterrey y CDMX

SiriusXM's Town Hall With Bad Bunny NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Bad Bunny talks with SiriusXM host Marisol Vargas during SiriusXM's Town Hall With Bad Bunny on February 25, 2020 at SiriusXM studios in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)