[PARTE 1] 10 personas influyentes de la música de TikTok que debes conocer

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, And Steven Spielberg Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Charli D'Amelio attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) (Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)