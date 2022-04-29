Justin Bieber estrena Honest junto a Don Toliver

El cantante canadiense de 28 años, Justin Bieber estrenó su nuevo sencillo titulado “Honest”. Para crear esta canción el joven colaboró con Don Toliver. En esta ocasión Justin utilizó bastante tecnología para la producción del video musical de la canción. En el video de “Honest” podemos ver a Justin en un ambiente de frío y se le puede ver usando outfits bastante grandes.

Con esta canción Bieber demostró que continuará creando música que tenga ritmos parecidos a los que usó para armonizar las canciones de su álbum “Journals”. Sin duda este será otro éxito más del artista que actualmente se encuentra en su gira musical y que se presentará en México en las siguientes fechas: 22 de mayo en Monterrey, 25 y 26 de mayo en Ciudad de México y el 28 de mayo de 2022 en Guadalajara.

Esta es la letra de “Honest” de Justin Bieber y Don Toliver:

Honest (honest),

Your modest I like it (I like it),

You stay down and you the baddest (baddest),

Find you in the cut I copped it (I copped it),

Honest (honest),

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump),

It’s 23 when you get dunked on (splash),

I put it in and that’s your song (and that’s your song),

Off top you the sun in my morning I tried to get away but its boring,

You’re my safe haven I need it all alone,

And you my dime piece,

And I can’t take less than one,

You the (whew),

You the one,

Trinity you like three in one,

Ratio ten to one,

You get spicy I like that cajun on you,

On occasion that’s your testimony,

I like that hazel on you,

I look straight in your eyes,

Holy matrimony

Honest (honest),

Your modest I like it (I like it),

You stay down and you the baddest (baddest),

Find you in the cut I copped it (copped it),

Honest (honest),

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump),

It’s 23 when you get dunked on (splash),

I put it in and that’s your song (and that’s your song),

Yeah honest,

Spicy I like it Facetime me the weed I just might buy it,

Throw it back on the couch I just might try (Ohhhh spicy),

Damn that booty thick I like it,

Hey Justin B I know you don’t do this often,

But this here sneak and geek,

Fuck that Mclaren,

Im ridin the jeep I got in the club with all of my thugs Im packing that pistol,

Pete Better watch your mouth,

Gotta pick a side before you jump and leap I was selling thee nickels and dimes in dubs,

But crack in my sock it ain’t me,

But baby I like it Imma pull that double R to your crib just for once,

It’s 23 when you get dunked Me and JB smokin skunk

Oh honest Honest (honest),

Your modest I like it (I like it),

You stay down and you the baddest (baddest),

Find you in the cut I copped it (I copped it),

Honest (honest),

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump),

It’s 23 when you get dunked on (splash),

I put it in and that’s your song (and that’s your song),

Oh honest