Netflix revela 8 minutos de la temporada 4 de Stranger Things

#StrangerThings 4 reveals some epic episode lengths across 9 installments



• E7 — 1 hr, 38 mins

• E8 — 1hr, 25 mins

• E9 — ~2hrs, 30 mins 😳



The first 7 episodes arrive on May 27, the last 2 on July 1