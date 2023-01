Piden a ARMY no mandar regalos a las instalaciones donde Jin de BTS se encuentra realizando su Servicio Militar

They put in front of the military service center a list so that Jin can see it. It says:“Please take care of yourself, we will wait for you to come back, and we will wait for them to come back.” I'm sure seokjin and the members saw it 😭💜#SEOKJIN #JIN #WeLoveYouJin #FareWellJin pic.twitter.com/5wcPNPTPVi