Jansen Panettiere, hermano de Hayden Panettiere, fallece a los 28 años de edad. / Foto: Getty Images BURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 19: Actors Jansen Panettiere (L) and Hayden Panettiere arrive at the 23rd Annual Environmental Media Awards presented by Toyota and Lexus at Warner Bros. Studios on October 19, 2013 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association) (Jason Merritt)