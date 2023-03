Hawlucha, Gimmighoul y Gholdengo, las estrellas de Pokémon GO “Rising Heroes”

Make like a Fighting-type Pokémon and give your skills a stretch—a Catch Mastery event featuring Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, and Hitmonchan is coming!



🗓️ March 5, 2023

⏰ 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time



🥊 https://t.co/qLdXpCxFw1#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/NDNt6fpbdF