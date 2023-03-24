Kim Kardashian lanza nueva campaña de Skims con modelo con discapacidad y despierta debates en redes sociales

Skims es una marca de ropa interior, ropa de dormir y ropa deportiva fundada por Kim Kardashian en 2019, que busca centrarse en la inclusión y la diversidad, ofreciendo una amplia variedad de tamaños y tonos de piel para sus productos. Por eso en una de sus campañas se decidió utilizar algunas modelos en sillas de ruedas para darle representatividad en su catálogo.
Ese gesto, aplaudido por muchos, provocó las críticas de una comentarista conservadora estadounidense, Candace Owens, quien catalogó la campaña, que se lanzó hace poco menos de un año, como ‘ridícula’.
“Realmente no entiendo hasta dónde vamos a llevar esto de la inclusión”, dijo Owens. “Estamos siendo ridículos, Estados Unidos”.
Sus comentarios generó una respuesta colectiva por parte de varios creadores de contenidos vinculados al activismo por las personas con discapacidad o gente vinculada a la industria de la moda.
Reacciones a la campaña de la marca de Kim Kardashian
Los comentarios de Owens sirvió de excusa para que muchos se unieran a defender a Kim y su compañía.
Taylor Lindsay-Noel (@accesbytay) recurrió a TikTok para explicar la importancia de comprender la necesidad de inclusión, específicamente de personas sin discapacidades que no han lidiado con los mismos desafíos cotidianos que las personas con discapacidades.
@therealsteffig
#stitch with @chronicallyillandhot I need EVERY SINGLE PERSON to tag @thecandaceshow because I have a very VERY important message for her - the answer to her question "how far are we gonna take this inclusivity thing" i'll tell you how far. This is personal, this is an attack on me and my community, and just as much as she gets to voice her very much ignorant and hurtful opinion on this platform SO CAN I. No amount of Candace Owens will EVER make me stop this journey for inclusion. Because she just reminded me how much more work there's to be done. To Candace and everyone who agrees with her: you'll see my face, my body and my wheelchair in your favorite beauty and clothing brands. And when you quit social media because you can't stand seeing it - I'LL BE ON NYC BILLBOARDS AND LA STOREFRONTS.
Otra creadora de contenido, expresó su rechazo ante los comentarios contra la campaña de Skims. Bajo la perspectiva de la TikToker Liv (@chronicallyillandhot) este tipo de plataformas mejoran la vida de las personas que viven con discapacidad.
@chronicallyillandhot
Unfortunately, Ms. Owens is not the only one who reacts this way. Just read some of my comments. But disabled people arent going anywhere, so get over it🥰
El tema escaló a otro nivel cuando la actriz, Christina Applegate, quien recientemente fue diagnosticada con esclerosis múltiple, escribió en Twitter un mensaje donde señaló los comentarios de Owes como asquerosos.
Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how fucking hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community.Hope u wake— christina applegate (@1capplegate) March 23, 2023
“Sí, tweet tardío. Pero desperté para ver lo más horrible”, tuiteó Applegate el miércoles. “Esta persona de Candace haciendo comentarios sobre las empresas que ven que necesitamos ayuda. Es jodidamente asqueroso”.
Just saw a video clip of @RealCandaceO complaining about @skims and inclusivity using people in wheelchairs for their ads. Except that’s it’s an adaptive line specific to disabled customers. She really is a disgusting person. pic.twitter.com/SOs9swgc1P— Drew (@Drew_TandB) March 21, 2023