Ed Sheeran anunciará serie de conciertos en México para 2024

Autumn is finally here! 🍂🧡 Autumn Variations, the brand new album is OUT NOW! Watch American Town live acoustic on YouTube 🎥



Which tracks are we loving the most?! Discuss...👇



Listen: https://t.co/CITysnkfX1

Watch: https://t.co/y51ughZECU#AutumnVariations pic.twitter.com/UmO0OhTaYP