BamBam en México: Todo lo que debes saber acerca de sus conciertos

2023-2024 BamBam THE 1ST WORLD TOUR [AREA 52] in Latin America [AREA 52], unrevealed space of the world 🗓 February 28, 2024 📍 San Juan 🇵🇷 | Coca-Cola Music Hall | @ adviceglobal on IG | ticketera.com 🗓 March 2, 2024 📍Santiago 🇨🇱 | Teatro Caupolicán | @ redeyesconcerts on IG | puntoticket.com 🗓 March 5, 2024 📍São Paulo 🇧🇷 | Vibra São Paulo | @ farmusicent on IG | uhuu.com 🗓 March 8, 2024📍CDMX 🇲🇽 | Pepsi Center WTC | @ kamp_cdmx on IG | ticketmaster.com 🗓 March 10, 2024📍Monterrey 🇲🇽 | Gimnasio Nuevo León | @ kamp_mty on IG | funticket.com <1:1 Photo 📷 Information> [AREA 52] is a concert where everyone can enjoy, so we wish everyone attending the BamBam WORLD TOUR a wonderful concert experience. The 1:1 Photo event has been conducted separately from the VIP PACKAGE benefits and applied to all concert participants. The artist will draw winning names on stage during the concert and conduct the 1:1 photo event. All concert attendees will be entered into the lottery and you can check the winners on stage. **All concert participants will have an equal chance at winning this event. Stay tuned for more information. #뱀뱀 #BamBam #AREA52 #BamBam_TOUR_AREA52