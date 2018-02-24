FOTOS: Revive los mejores momentos de PyeongChang 2018

Los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno PyeongChang 2018 están viviendo su recta final, y a lo largo de los 17 días de competencia han dejado grandes momentos, experiencias e historias por contar, es por ello que aquí te dejamos las mejores postales:

8년 전 앞만 보고 달렸다면 지금은 더 많은 생각들을 가지고 달려서 감격이 더욱 크다는 #이승훈 선수, 자국에서 열리는 올림픽 첫 종목에서 메달을 딴 것은 평생 잊을 수 없는 순간일 텐데요! 많은 분들께 감사하다는 말을 잊지 않은 당신은 자랑스러운 대한민국 국가대표입니다.🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/OwwuZXCoYz — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 24, 2018

#LindseyVonn won bronze at the Ladies’ Downhill race, only missing out on gold by 0.47 seconds. Congratulations!🎉

단 0.47초 차 동메달! 끝까지 밝은 미소 보여준 진정한 프로 알파인 스키의 전설, #린지본 선수 축하해요. ⛷👍#PyeongChang2018 #AlpineSkiing #2018평창 @lindseyvonn pic.twitter.com/jiO112oqGb — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 21, 2018

The Korean Unification team has competed as one in the Women's #IceHockey at #PyeongChang2018. 승패의 결과보다 더 값진 것을 보여준 여자 아이스 하키 단일팀. 긴 여정은 끝이 났지만, 경기 후에 보여준 서로 간의 포옹과 격려는 잊지 못할 장면으로 기억될 겁니다. #수고하셨습니다 pic.twitter.com/jTCSQGGBHU — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 20, 2018

The Norwegian 🇳🇴 men's curling team certainly know how to play in style! #PyeongChang2018 #PyeongChangStyle 패션감각마저 뛰어난 노르웨이 선수들!#평창스타일 pic.twitter.com/OyxeFzsOoq — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 17, 2018

The heats of Men’s Skeleton have just begun! ☠️ Watch these bullet-fast ‘Skeletoners’ slide down the track! 💨#PyeongChang2018 세계랭킹 1위 진정한 아이언맨 #윤성빈 선수 드디어 출격!✨대한민국 국가대표 #김지수 선수에게도 많은 응원 보내주세요! #pyeongChang #Olympics #WinterGames pic.twitter.com/fPbfZ98HQJ — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 15, 2018

피겨 스케이팅 팀이벤트 여자 싱글 쇼트 프로그램에서 대한민국 최다빈 선수가 Papa Can You Hear Me 라는 곡으로 65.73점을 획득하며 개인 최고점을 달성했습니다!🇰🇷⛸ 비록 국가대표 팀은 다음 팀이벤트에 진출하진 못했지만, 우리 선수들의 개인전을 더 기대해주세요! #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/M1OEqEBJrs — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 11, 2018

The cheers from the crowed lighted up the atmosphere at the Women’s Ice Hockey Game between Team Corea and Switzerland! 🥅🏒코리아 팀의 아이스하키 경기에 펼쳐진 열띤 응원전이 펼쳐졌습니다!응원에 힘입어 멋진 경기를 펼치는 선수들! #코리아 #화이팅!🔥#PyeongChang2018 #pyeongChang pic.twitter.com/dcFdYi5qa5 — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 10, 2018

1000 citizrns of Gangwondo joined the light of peace 💕 This light will shine everyone in the world! 🌠 1,000명의 강원도민이 함께한 평화의 불빛, ✨ 이 빛은 무대를 넘어 온 세계 사람들을 환하게 비추고 있습니다❣️#PyeongChang2018 #Gangwondo #Pyeongchang #개막식 #행사 #축제 pic.twitter.com/XVPX6Q2gEw — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 9, 2018

