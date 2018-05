Gimnasta casi se rompe el cuello en una mala caída

due to my fall on beam last night, the decision has been made for me to not compete finals today as a precautionary. although I am very sad about this decision, I know it is best for my safety. but I have to remember that this is not the end goal and I will go home and work even harder to make my country proud again. for today though, I cannot wait to be the loudest person in the crowd cheering for my team

