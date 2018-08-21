Pamela Anderson desmiente ruptura con el futbolista Adil Rami
La actriz, modelo y activista entiende que él tiene derecho a divertirse
La actriz canadiense Pamela Anderson, famosa por su papel en la serie "Baywatch", desmintió los rumores de ruptura con Adil Rami, defensa francés del Oympique de Marsella, y aseguró que entiende que él necesite divertirse, como hizo en la celebración del Mundial ganado por "Les bleus".
"Que Adil celebre la Copa del Mundo es perfectamente natural. Él no quería que estuviese en clubes nocturnos con todos los jugadores y chicas baratas y yo tampoco. Hay que dejarle que se divierta. Es una vez en su vida y yo no soy su mamá", dijo Anderson en un mensaje colgado en "Instagram" y recogido hoy por la prensa francesa.
Anderson, de 51 años, reivindicó su "amor" por el central franco-marroquí, de 32, y aseveró que "siguen juntos", en medio de los rumores sobre una posible ruptura.
"Aprecio lo que tenemos. Las opiniones de la gente son en general aduladoras, aunque, a veces, les falta información y hacen daño. Entiendo que es duro salir conmigo y creo que lo lleva muy bien. Tiene que amarme mucho", opinó la sex symbol de los años 90.
La intérprete también abordó la diferencia de edad entre ambos, de casi 20 años.
"A veces dudo de que sea la mejor chica para él. Quizá debería salir con alguien más joven y más guapa, o con la madre de sus dos gemelos. Me duele que no hayan logrado estar juntos. Sé muy bien lo duro que es criar a los hijos en casas separada o sola", sostuvo.
La actriz y Rami salen desde hace poco más de un año y viven juntos en Marsella, donde han comprado una residencia con piscina valorada en 2.9 millones de euros (3.5 millones de dólares), según la prensa francesa.
Anderson se dedica actualmente al activismo en los derechos de los animales y ha participado en varias campañas en Francia, como una antitaurina en Nîmes el pasado mayo.
Además, se sumará a la versión francesa del programa "Bailando con las estrellas".
Rami, internacional francés en 35 ocasiones, se labró un nombre en el extranjero por sus estancias en el Sevilla (2015-2017), el Valencia (2011-2014) y el Milan (2014-2015).
Asimismo, se consagró campeón del mundo en Rusia con la selección francesa el pasado julio, en un torneo en el que no llegó a jugar un minuto.
No obstante, fue uno de los miembros de la selección más carismáticos en la convivencia, en la que pasó a la posteridad por un curioso rito. Su compañero Antoine Griezmann le atusaba el bigote antes de los partidos para tener suerte.
