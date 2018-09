Sergio Pérez se queda en Force India

Dear Friends, I will be leaving McLaren at the end of this season. The past 2 seasons we didn’t achieve the succes we’d hoped, but I want to thank everyone for the opportunities they gave me. I met great people and made many friends during my time at McLaren and will give it everything for the final 7 races! We move forward and looking forward to a new chapter in my career! 👊🏼

