'The Mountain' de Game of Thrones gana Arnold Strongman Classic

El islandés de 30 años, quien también actúa en la Serie Game of Thrones, consiguió la hazaña al cumplir con las pruebas que la competencia requiere

Por Publisport

El ahora famoso actor, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson se consagró como el hombre más fuerte del mundo por segundo año consecutivo al obtener el cetro del Arnold Strongman Classic como el hombre más fuerte del mundo.

REAL MADRID SELLA SU TEMPORADA DE FRACASO SIN CRISTIANO 

El islandés, quien también actúa en la Serie Game of Thrones, consiguió la hazaña al cumplir con las pruebas que la competencia requiere y pasarlas de manera favorable, sin embargo causó preocupación cuando después de una de ellas terminó desmayado.

Björnsson también rompió su propia marca al levantar 474 kilos en peso muerto.

‘La Montaña’, como también es conocido, tiene tres títulos como el hombre más fuerte de Europa: en 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018.

Etapas de la competencia:

1. The ROGUE Elephant Bar (Peso muerto con barra).

2. The Husafell Stone Carry (transportar una piedra de 186 kilos la mayor distancia posible).

3. Conan's Wheel of Pain (empujar una especie de molino).

4. The Austrian Oak (levantar una pieza de roble de 195 kilos por encima de la cabeza).

5. Odd Haugen Stone Shoulder (levantar una piedra de 186 kilos hasta el hombro)

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating a event win!! 💪

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

 

 

NEWSLETTER

Lo Último de en tu correo...

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo