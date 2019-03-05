'The Mountain' de Game of Thrones gana Arnold Strongman Classic
El islandés de 30 años, quien también actúa en la Serie Game of Thrones, consiguió la hazaña al cumplir con las pruebas que la competencia requiere
El ahora famoso actor, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson se consagró como el hombre más fuerte del mundo por segundo año consecutivo al obtener el cetro del Arnold Strongman Classic como el hombre más fuerte del mundo.
El islandés, quien también actúa en la Serie Game of Thrones, consiguió la hazaña al cumplir con las pruebas que la competencia requiere y pasarlas de manera favorable, sin embargo causó preocupación cuando después de una de ellas terminó desmayado.
Björnsson también rompió su propia marca al levantar 474 kilos en peso muerto.
‘La Montaña’, como también es conocido, tiene tres títulos como el hombre más fuerte de Europa: en 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018.
Etapas de la competencia:
1. The ROGUE Elephant Bar (Peso muerto con barra).
2. The Husafell Stone Carry (transportar una piedra de 186 kilos la mayor distancia posible).
3. Conan's Wheel of Pain (empujar una especie de molino).
4. The Austrian Oak (levantar una pieza de roble de 195 kilos por encima de la cabeza).
5. Odd Haugen Stone Shoulder (levantar una piedra de 186 kilos hasta el hombro)
Arnold Strongman Classic Champion 2019 🏆 – Huge thanks to my wife @kelc33 and my best friends @stefansolvi and @andrireyr for all the incredible help that I cannot thank you enough for! Also massive thanks to the rest of my family and friends!!! ❤️ – Thanks to the best coach in the world @australianstrengthcoach , the best nutrition coach in the world @stanefferding – Massive thanks to all my sponsors for sticking behind my back and believing in me @roguefitness @sbdapparel @nuunhydration @legionath
Pretty casual new WR Elephant Bar Deadlift 474kg/1044.9lbs Very happy with day 1 here at The Arnold Strongman Classic even though 501 will have to wait for another day. Looking forward to day 2. I appreciate all the support guys, thank you! @roguefitness @nuunhydration @sbdapparel @legionath @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @australianstrengthcoach @stefansolvi @andrireyr @kelc33 @dianahrund @bjornthorr @ragnheidurmj @valthecoach
