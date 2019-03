VIDEO: Ronda Rousey enloquece y golpea a miembro de seguridad en WWE

View this post on Instagram

@wwe can fire me whenever they want. I’ll gladly go home and live happily ever after with the love of my life @travisbrownemma. They can’t control me with this job. • @wwe can assign as many security they want to follow me, they can’t control me with hired goons. • @wwe can go ahead and fine me however much they want. They can’t control me with money. • You’re all lucky my husband @travisbrownemma was there to stop me when I was just getting started. Now that he’s been banned from #Raw, your luck has run out. • For a recap of tonight check the link in my bio