Michael Irvin se queda mudo por festejar triunfo de los Cowboys
El ex jugador de la NFL se sometió a una biopsia para descartar que sea cáncer
Michael Irvin, ex jugador de los Cowboys de Dallas, perdió la voz durante un festejo en el juego en el que el equipo de la estrella solitaria venció a los Saints de Nueva Orleans, en la temporada 2018 de la NFL.
VIDEO: Árbitro se quita la camiseta y encara a aficionado en las gradas
FOTOS: Ella es Jenny Sushe, la reportera que fue besada por un boxeador
En un principio Irvin estaba contento pero ante la persistencia del problema decidió someterse a pruebas médicas para descartar que sufra alguna enfermedad más grave, como el cáncer de garganta.
“Estaba tan contento que perdí mi voz y el problema persistió por casi dos meses”, dijo el integrante del Salón de la Fama de la NFL a través de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Michael, de 53 años, consultó a varios especialistas y estos le recomendaron realizarse una biopsia. El ex jugador de futbol americano tiene antecedentes de cáncer en su familia; su padre falleció a los 51 años de cáncer de garganta.
Irvin fue tres veces campeón del Super Bowl con los Cowboys y se retiró en 1999 debido a una lesión en la espina dorsal. Ahora es analista en NFL Network
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...