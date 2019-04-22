Katelyn Ohashi pone fin a su carrera en la gimnasia
La originaria de Seattle adquirió fama mundial con calificaciones de 10
Katelyn Ohashi, conocida como la gimnasta del 10 perfecto, compitió por última vez como integrante del equipo de la Universidad de UCLA, aunque no pudo despedirse con otro 10.
Raúl Jiménez dentro de los 25 mejores jugadores de la Premier League
Patty López pensó en quitarse la vida tras escándalo por su 'pack'
Ohashi, quien adquirió fama mundial al volverse virales las rutinas en las que usaba música de Michael Jackson o Beyoncé, obtuvo un puntaje de 9.95 en el Campeonato Nacional Colegial de la NCAA, que se llevó a cabo en Fort Worth, Texas, el 19 y 20 de abril.
Katelyn Ohashi absolutely crushed the final routine of her collegiate career 👏 pic.twitter.com/6itBzeQ9RP
— espnW (@espnW) April 21, 2019
Lamentablemente para ella y su equipo finalizaron terceras con una puntuación de 197.53, abajo de Oklahoma (198.33) y Louisville (197.82).
“Que increíble carrera gimnástica y final. Estoy muy agradecida por por todo lo que la gimnasia me ha enseñado. Ha sido un gran viaje y no puedo creer que lo haya compartido con todos ustedes. ¡Gracias por todo el amor y apoyo, esto es sólo el comienzo!, dijo Katelyn en Twitter.
wow! what an incredible gymnastics career and ending. i am so thankful for everything that gymnastics has taught me. it’s been such a journey and i can’t believe that i have gotten to share it with all of you! thank you for all the love and support! this is only the beginning!💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/GEy9GM4YAK
— Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) April 22, 2019
La competición también fue la última de Valorie Kondos, conocida como Miss Val, entrenadora del equipo de gimnasia de UCLA durante los últimos 29 años.
View this post on Instagram
so many words that i’m at a loss for them. nothing could begin to explain my gratitude for gymnastics and everything it has taught me. 19 years ago a little girl that fell in love with the sport and at the age of 22 there is still a girl that is in love it. it wasn’t always that way but everything i have experienced has left me feeling 1000x more grateful for where i am today. i am beyond thankful for the life gymnastics has set me up with and all the lessons that will last a life time. this chapter of my life will be closing but so many more chapters will be written and i cannot wait to share them! thank you for letting me share my gymnastics career with all of you, the love and support i have received along the way has made all the difference!👋🏼 #gobruins
Ohashi inició en la gimnasia a los cuatro años. A los 12 años ya formaba parte del equipo nacional junior de los Estados Unidos. A los 15 y en el apogeo de su carrera de élite venció a Simone Biles, quien ahora es la gimnasta más ganadora de todos los tiempos, en la American Cup. Sin embargo, las lesiones en espalda, hombros y el demandante entrenamiento la alejaron de la gimnasia de élite.
"Ya he dicho antes, 'la gimnasia es abusiva', pero ahora sé que no es el deporte lo que es abusivo, es la cultura que fue creada, aceptada y normalizada”, declaró en alguna ocasión.
Su regreso a la gimnasia se dio cuando ingresó a UCLA y después de cuatro años ésta termina para la joven de 22 años.
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...