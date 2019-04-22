Katelyn Ohashi pone fin a su carrera en la gimnasia

View this post on Instagram

so many words that i’m at a loss for them. nothing could begin to explain my gratitude for gymnastics and everything it has taught me. 19 years ago a little girl that fell in love with the sport and at the age of 22 there is still a girl that is in love it. it wasn’t always that way but everything i have experienced has left me feeling 1000x more grateful for where i am today. i am beyond thankful for the life gymnastics has set me up with and all the lessons that will last a life time. this chapter of my life will be closing but so many more chapters will be written and i cannot wait to share them! thank you for letting me share my gymnastics career with all of you, the love and support i have received along the way has made all the difference!👋🏼 #gobruins