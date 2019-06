Deportista sufre accidente y tres años después se casa con su enfermera

View this post on Instagram

She said yes….. I am happy to say I surprised the love of my life @alotlikealex today at her work. It was the first place we met when I had my accident years back. Forever and Ever Babe! #Love Thank you : @stmarysmc and everyone who helped with the surprise. @gopro @lululemonmen . . . . . . . . . . #surprise #marriage #proposalvideo #proposal #gopro #love #happy #forever #nurse