FOTOS: La ex tenista que bajó 57 kilos en 11 meses
Jelena Dokic dejó atrás sus problemas emocionales y físicos para adentrarse de nuevo en la disciplina
Jelena Dokic fue una tenista con gran potencial que terminó retirándose debido a una lesión en el 2014, pero su cuerpo cambió radicalmente cuando empezó a ganar peso, sin embargo desde hace 11 meses ha bajado casi 57 kilos.
LA VERDAD DE RAFAEL BACA Y POR QUÉ NO JUGABA CON CAIXINHA EN CRUZ AZUL
Después de varios años en el retiro y con una alimentación alejada del deporte profesional, la ex tenista que alcanzó el numero cuatro del ranking de la WTA, se vio envuelta entre varios problemas físicos y emocionales que eran en gran medida gracias a su padre.
“No era saludable pero lo que era más importante, era muy infeliz y no tenía confianza en mí misma. No quería salir de casa e incluso rechacé oportunidades de trabajo porque era muy insegura e infeliz. No se trata sólo de perder peso, sino de tener un estilo de vida saludable y equilibrado y desarrollar hábitos saludables pero sostenibles para el resto de tu vida”, apunto Dokic al diario británico The Sun.
Pero en los últimos 11 meses Dokic se ha adentrado a la disciplina de nuevo y con gran actitud ha bajado cerca de 57 kilos, lo que le ha permitido sentirse mejor en todos los sentidos. “Durante meses dejé de jugar. Tuve problemas con todo: con mi peso, con mi estado mental… Viví momentos duros. Intenté creer. Dios fue mi prioridad”.
Su padre, Damir Dokic tuvo varios problemas con la justicia, pues en 2009 fue detenido por amenazar con una bomba al embajador de Australia, pero una apelación fue suficiente para que evitará ir a la cárcel.
Ahora Dokic ha encontrado un equilibrio en su vida y dejó atrás su tormentosa historia.
Con información de Infobae
Aremi Fuentes consigue la medalla de bronce para México en el Mundial de Halterofilia
La mexicana Aremi Fuentes conquistó el bronce durante la justa mundialista de levantamiento de pesas que se desarrolla en Tahilandia.
