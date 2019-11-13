VIDEO: Fisicoculturista sufre aparatosa caída durante un desfile
Mike O'Hearn pasó por un momento bochornoso durante una competencia; sin embargo, el estadounidense supo reaccionar
El reconocido fisicoculturista, Mike O'Hearn, pasó por un momento bochornoso, el cual se ha viralizado durante las últimas horas, y no es para menos, pues sufrió una aparatosa caída durante un desfile de una competencia en Washington.
El también conocido como Titan caminaba sobre el escenario, pero su mirada la mantuvo siempre en el público, por lo que no vio cuando la tarima se acabó, e inmediatamente terminó en el suelo; sin embargo, supo reaccionar e inmediatamente se levantó, y continuó en el desfile.
Posted • @gymfuckery 👀😂 The Legend of the falling Titan #shootingstar @snatchinsnacks @mikeohearn – – 🅵🅾🅻🅻🅾🆆 @GenerationIron – 🎥 @snatchinsnacks – – (copyrights owned by @gymfuckery/@generationiron LLC) Unique ID: #2067 – – – Submit your videos to the Link in our Bio to be featured.
El famoso deportista, que también se ha desarrollado como actor, modelo y estrella de televisión supo reaccionar ante el vergonzoso momento por el que atravesó; sin embargo, las cámaras grabaron el momento exacto, y no dejaron la oportunidad de compartirlo en redes sociales, las cuales se han burlado una y otra vez de Mike.
"Me caí del escenario, no vi el borde. Me levanté instantáneamente y continué mi desempeño. Fue bastante vergonzoso. Sufrí algunos golpes y contusiones, pero estaré bien", mencionó O'Hearn a Generation Iron.
El estadounidense concluyó mofándose de sí mismo. "Por favor no se preocupen, no rompí el piso". Incluso, el video del momento, lo compartió mediante sus redes sociales.
