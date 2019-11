OFICIAL: Conor McGregor regresa a la UFC para enfrentar a ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

View this post on Instagram

#repost @bokamotoespn ・・・ Breaking: Per UFC president Dana White, Conor McGregor has signed his contract to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. Cerrone’s reps confirm Cerrone has agreed to the bout, and signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. #mma #ufc #mcgregor #cerrone