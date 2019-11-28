Peleadora de MMA es golpeada brutalmente por su pareja
Cindy Dandois contó el lamentable acontecimiento por el que atravesó, el cual la llevó directo al hospital
Cindy Dandois, peleadora de Artes Marciales Mixtas de 35 años de edad, compartió mediante sus redes sociales la brutal agresión que sufrió por parte de su pareja, quien le rompió la nariz, mandándola directo al hospital.
La veterana deportista afirmó que los golpes por parte del sujeto, fueron producto de la negación a culminar su relación, pues ella decidió ponerle punto final, dado a que anteriormente ya había recibido amenazas por parte de él, todo esto gracias a los celos que tenía.
Cindy cuenta que fue agredida con un juego de llaves, y aunque sí recibió fuertes golpes, por fortuna no pasó a mayores, puesto que puso en práctica su alta experiencia en la MMA, y pudo defenderse del hombre; sin embargo, tuvo que recibir siete puntos de sutura en la nariz.
Desde el hospital, la peleadora belga mostró una mejoría, asegurando que pronto se levantará de esta adversa situación.
