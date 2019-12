¿Quién es Sebastián Saucedo? El nuevo refuerzo de Pumas

View this post on Instagram

You’ve been my roommate and one of my best friends for the past 9 years. From the academy to our professional careers, we’ve been through it all. I can’t thank you enough for all the things you do for me, on and off the field. You’re one of the most hard working and dedicated individuals that I’ve ever met. Soccer gives us so much to look forward to and I have no doubt that you’ll take full advantage of this big opportunity. Love you bro! ❤️